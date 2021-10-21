CHATHAM – A car reportedly exploded and burned in Chatham shortly before 1 PM Thursday. Firefighters raced to the scene at Clark’s Auto Service on Route 28 after initial reports said a garage was on fire but arrived to find the vehicle and some tires burning. The flames were quickly doused. The cause of the explosion and fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.
Car explosion and fire reported at Chatham auto repair yard
October 21, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
