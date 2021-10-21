You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car explosion and fire reported at Chatham auto repair yard

Car explosion and fire reported at Chatham auto repair yard

October 21, 2021


CHATHAM – A car reportedly exploded and burned in Chatham shortly before 1 PM Thursday. Firefighters raced to the scene at Clark’s Auto Service on Route 28 after initial reports said a garage was on fire but arrived to find the vehicle and some tires burning. The flames were quickly doused. The cause of the explosion and fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

