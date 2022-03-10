You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car fire, crash snarl traffic on alley section of Route 6

March 10, 2022

HARWICH – A car fire shortly after 8:30 AM Thursday caused heavy delays near exit 82 (Route 124) in Harwich. To compound factors, a Mass State Police cruiser was struck at the scene. The trooper was outside the cruiser and was not injured. EMTs were called to evaluate the other driver. Expect delays to persist in the area while the burned vehicle is towed and the cruiser crash is investigated.

