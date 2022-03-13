You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two evaluated after car goes off the road on Route 6 in Yarmouth

Two evaluated after car goes off the road on Route 6 in Yarmouth

March 13, 2022



YARMOUTH – A car went of the road into the wood line in the median on Route 6 in Yarmouth sometime after 9 AM. The crash happened westbound before exit 72 (Willow Street). A private ambulance happened upon the scene and rendered aid to the people in the Toyota Rav4. Yarmouth Fire arrived to extricate at least one of the victims from the vehicle. Mass State Police are reportedly investigating if black ice may have been a factor in the crash.
Photos by Yarmouth Fire/CWN

