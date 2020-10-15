FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report that at about 12:02 AM Wednesday morning, a car drove off Sippewissett Road, entered a ditch and struck a utility pole. No injuries were reported. The roadway was closed for over an hour while power lines were removed by Eversource and the car was removed from the ditch by a heavy-duty tow truck.
Car Hits Utility Pole, Lands in Ditch
October 15, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
