Car, motorcycle collide in Hyannis

August 19, 2022

HYANNIS – A car and motorcycle collided in Hyannis sometime after 9 PM Friday. The crash happened on Iyannough Road (Route 132) near Bearse’s Way. The motorcycle operator was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Route 132 was closed in the area while the scene was worked. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police

