HYANNIS – A car and motorcycle collided in Hyannis sometime after 9 PM Friday. The crash happened on Iyannough Road (Route 132) near Bearse’s Way. The motorcycle operator was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Route 132 was closed in the area while the scene was worked. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police
Car, motorcycle collide in Hyannis
August 19, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
