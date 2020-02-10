You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car reportedly ends up in water in Sandwich

Car reportedly ends up in water in Sandwich

February 9, 2020

SANDWICH – A car somehow ended up in the water in Sandwich sometime after 6 PM Sunday. The incident happened in the area of 98 Town Neck Road. The driver was not injured but was evaluated. Sandwich Police are investigating the incident.

