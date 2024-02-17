You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car snaps utility pole in Chatham

Car snaps utility pole in Chatham

February 17, 2024

CHATHAM – A car struck a utility pole in Chatham Saturday afternoon. Chatham Police advised that due to the crash on Main Street (Route 28) at Ridgevale Road, there will be emergency and utility crews in the area. Currently the roadway is open to one lane alternating. The roadway may need to be closed. If closed, the closure would be from Sam Ryder Rd to Meetinghouse Road (Route 137). Seek alternate routes.

