CHATHAM – A car struck a utility pole in Chatham Saturday afternoon. Chatham Police advised that due to the crash on Main Street (Route 28) at Ridgevale Road, there will be emergency and utility crews in the area. Currently the roadway is open to one lane alternating. The roadway may need to be closed. If closed, the closure would be from Sam Ryder Rd to Meetinghouse Road (Route 137). Seek alternate routes.
Car snaps utility pole in Chatham
February 17, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Bird Flu Detected On Cape
- Police Investigating After Shots Fired in Falmouth
- Aquarium Installation Lauds The Carbon Storing Benefits Of Coastal Marine Habitats
- Presidents’ Day Closures Monday for Town Services
- Barnstable County Unveils FY25 Budget
- Cape Leaders Call for More Faster EV Charging Infrastructure
- Sunday Journal – VIDEO: Seniors Ride Free and Big EV Investment with CCRTA’s Tom Cahir
- Video: Cape’s Horsley Witten Group Wins EPA Contract
- Riverview School Intends to Acquire Twin Brooks Golf Course Parcel
- Study: Senior Treatment in Mass Lags Other States
- Cranberry Bog Restoration Project On Nantucket Gets Federal Grant
- Urine Diversion Investment On Falmouth Town Meeting Warrant
- WHOI Sea Grant Supports Research On Cape Water Issues