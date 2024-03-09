MARSTONS MILLS – A car struck a utility pole in Marstons Mills around 4:15 PM Saturday. No injuries were reported in the crash which happened on Race Lane near Links Lane. Eversource crews were called to replace the pole. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Traffic detours are likely in the area while utility crews work.
Car snaps utility pole in Marstons Mills
March 9, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
