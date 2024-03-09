You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car snaps utility pole in Marstons Mills

Car snaps utility pole in Marstons Mills

March 9, 2024

MARSTONS MILLS – A car struck a utility pole in Marstons Mills around 4:15 PM Saturday. No injuries were reported in the crash which happened on Race Lane near Links Lane. Eversource crews were called to replace the pole. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Traffic detours are likely in the area while utility crews work.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 