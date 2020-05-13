HARWICH – A car reportedly struck the rear of the Chase Library in West Harwich shortly before 2 PM Wednesday. One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The library was closed at the time of the crash. The damage was described as minor. The crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.
Car strikes library in Harwich
May 13, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
