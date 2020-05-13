You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car strikes library in Harwich

May 13, 2020

HARWICH – A car reportedly struck the rear of the Chase Library in West Harwich shortly before 2 PM Wednesday. One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The library was closed at the time of the crash. The damage was described as minor. The crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.

