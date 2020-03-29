You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car strikes pole in Barnstable

Car strikes pole in Barnstable

March 29, 2020


BARNSTABLE – A vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole in Barnstable village around 7:30 AM Sunday morning. The crash happened in front of 2956 Main Street (Route 6A). The driver oft he Honda Civic was able get of out the car and was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police. Eversource was called to check the pole before the vehicle could be towed.
Photo by John P. Carroll/CWN

