Car strikes pole, rolls over in Mashpee

September 20, 2021

MASHPEE – A car reportedly struck a utility pole and overturned in Mashpee sometime before 10 PM Monday. The crash happened in the area of 298 South Sandwich Road. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and did not appear to have suffered any serious injuries. Live wires came down in the street and lawns in the area. Eversource was called to repair the damage. About 50 customers in the area lost power because of the crash. The cause of the collision is under investigation by Mashpee Police.

