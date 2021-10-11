Car strikes utility pole and rolls over in Yarmouth





SOUTH YARMOUTH – A vehicle struck an utility pole and overturned in Yarmouth shortly after noon Monday. The crash happened on Old Main Street by the Cultural Center of Cape Cod. The driver of the Kia SUVwas extricated and evaluated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Eversource was called to replace the pole. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN