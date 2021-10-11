SOUTH YARMOUTH – A vehicle struck an utility pole and overturned in Yarmouth shortly after noon Monday. The crash happened on Old Main Street by the Cultural Center of Cape Cod. The driver of the Kia SUVwas extricated and evaluated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Eversource was called to replace the pole. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Car strikes utility pole and rolls over in Yarmouth
October 11, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- State Lawmakers Will Hear Testimony on Dozens of Health Care Bills
- Boston Marathon Changes Afoot: Rolling Start, Masks, Leaf Peeping
- Alzheimer’s Family Support Center Announces Covid Friendly Fundraisers
- More School Districts Getting National Guard Transportation Help
- Orleans To Hold Forum On Town Meeting Articles
- Falmouth Schools Working on Inclusion, Diversity
- Flu Vaccine Clinic to be Held In Barnstable Village for People 65+
- Town Of Barnstable Announces Flu Clinic At St. George Church
- Chatham Select Board Receives Update On Town Drinking Water
- Falmouth Select Board Discusses Fire Station Proposal
- New England Aquarium Applauds Return of Ocean Environmental Protections
- Moran Highlights Falmouth School Nurse as Healthcare Hero
- Yarmouth to Host Pre-Town Meeting Information Forum