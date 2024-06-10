Car strikes utility pole in Dennis knocking out power

DENNIS – A car struck a utility pole leaving it across the road with wires down in Dennis. It happened about 9:15 PM Sunday on Old Bass River Road between Hokum Rock Road and Paddock’s Path. The driver was evaluated for unknown injuries. That section of Old Bass River Road was expected to be closed for an extended time. Nearly 2,300 customers lost power due to the crash and Eversource line crews were responding to make repairs. Dennis Police are investigating the cause of the crash. By 9:45 PM, Eversource switching had reduced the outage to about 500 customers. It was further reduced to 50 customers shortly after that.