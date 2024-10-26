You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car strikes utility pole in Orleans

Car strikes utility pole in Orleans

October 26, 2024

ORLEANS – A car struck a utility pole in Orleans around 3 AM Saturday. The collision happened on Route 28 near Old Timers Lane. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Orleans Police are investigating the crash which shut down Route 28 until Eversource crews could clear wires from the roadway.

