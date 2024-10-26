ORLEANS – A car struck a utility pole in Orleans around 3 AM Saturday. The collision happened on Route 28 near Old Timers Lane. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Orleans Police are investigating the crash which shut down Route 28 until Eversource crews could clear wires from the roadway.
Car strikes utility pole in Orleans
October 26, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Breast Cancer Awareness with Cape Cod Healthcare’s Dr. Oxley
- Sunday Journal – Two Candidates for Cape and Islands State Senate Outline Their Campaigns
- Falmouth YMCA And Cape Cod Chamber Of Commerce Workforce Initiative Receive State Boost
- Newest Estimate Of Right Whale Population Provides Much-Needed Relief For Conservationists
- WATCH: Where is the Point of Failure for Neighborhood Pickleball Courts? Opponents Respond
- More on the New Island Pickle Indoor Sports Facility with “The Big Dill” Bill Russell
- Wellfleet Man Arested on Cocaine Charges
- Longtime Southeast Massachusetts Legislator Has Died
- WATCH: Why Live Theater at Cape Cod Mall? Bill Hanney’s Experience Coming Soon
- Damaged Vineyard Wind Turbine Nearly Fully Removed
- Attorney General Endorses Tipped Worker Wage Question
- WATCH: Nantucket’s Broken Turbine Blade Fallout, Housing Crisis, and More with Select Chair Brooke Mohr
- Edgartown, Nantucket Receive Funds For Clean Energy Initiatives