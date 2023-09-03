You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car strikes utility pole in Wellfleet knocking out power in neighborhood

Car strikes utility pole in Wellfleet knocking out power in neighborhood

September 3, 2023

WELLFLEET – A car struck a utility pole in Wellfleet Sunday morning. The crash happened shortly before 10:30 AM on Old Kings Highway at Fred Bell Way. No serious injuries were reported. About 200 Eversource customers lost power because of the crash. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

