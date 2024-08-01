YARMOUTH PORT – A car struck a utility pole in Yarmouth shortly after midnight. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 6A) by Mill Lane. The driver was evaluated at the scene. Eversource was called to replace the broken pole. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash which closed Route 6A until the wreckage and pole could be cleared.
Photos by Blake Sears/CWN
Car strikes utility pole in Yarmouth Port
August 1, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
