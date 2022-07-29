You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car strikes vehicle in work zone near Sagamore Bridge

Car strikes vehicle in work zone near Sagamore Bridge

July 28, 2022

A car struck a vehicle in a work zone on Route 3 as seen in the background from the Sagamore Bridge.
MassDOT/CWN

BOURNE – A vehicle reportedly struck a vehicle in a work zone just over the Sagamore Bridge on Route 3 about 10:30 PM Thursday evening. No serious injuries were reported. The extent of damage was not immediately clear. Mass State Police were investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

