BOURNE – A vehicle reportedly struck a vehicle in a work zone just over the Sagamore Bridge on Route 3 about 10:30 PM Thursday evening. No serious injuries were reported. The extent of damage was not immediately clear. Mass State Police were investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Car strikes vehicle in work zone near Sagamore Bridge
July 28, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- EPA New England Invests $132M in Estuary Protection Including Buzzards Bay
- Barnstable County Awards First ARPA Grant to Mashpee
- Orleans Police to Host Gun Buyback Event
- UPDATE: Friday’s Mega Millions Estimated at $1.1 Billion
- Woods Hole Film Festival Returns for 31st Year
- Boaters Urged to be Careful After Plymouth Whale Incident
- Water Main Repairs Impact Strawberry Hill Road, Pine Street
- Fishing Derby Raises Awareness for Veteran Suicide Prevention
- Falmouth Heights Mixed-Use Development for Sale
- Experts: Right Whales Now Year-Round Neighbors for Cape Cod
- AAA: Higher Gas Prices Have Led to New Driving Habits
- Massachusetts Lawmakers OK Sweeping Abortion Access Bill
- VIDEO: Jumping Humpback Lands on Boat in Plymouth; No One Hurt