CENTERVILLE – A car reportedly struck a house in Centerville sometime after 3 PM. The crash happened at 523 Main Street. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was evaluated. A building inspector was called to check the damage. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Car vs house in Centerville
January 3, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- The Latest: Iran Vows ‘Harsh’ Response to US Killing of Top General
- Officials Issue Christmas Tree Disposal Tips
- 2 Candidates Vying for Open Truro Select Board Seat
- Provincetown Names New Town Planner
- Chatham Town Meeting to Decide on Future Senior Center Location
- Chatham Considering Shellfish Grow-Out Area
- Heroes In Transition to Hold Ruck4HIT Info Session
- Harwich Hires Interim Assistant Town Administrator
- Brewster Fire Chief Seeking More Staff
- Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Unveils New Logo, Green Initiatives
- Nurses and Paramedics – A Team Approach to Saving Lives
- Barnstable County Commissioner Criticized for ‘Civil War’ Poll Question
- Massachusetts Extends Electric Vehicle Rebate Program