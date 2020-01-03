You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs house in Centerville

January 3, 2020

CENTERVILLE – A car reportedly struck a house in Centerville sometime after 3 PM. The crash happened at 523 Main Street. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was evaluated. A building inspector was called to check the damage. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

