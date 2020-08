DENNIS – Dennis Police are investigating a car vs motorcycle crash early Friday evening. The crash happened around 6:30 PM at the intersection of Lower County and Shad Hole Roads. A Nissan Sedan and a Harley Davidson motorcycle collided. The male operator of the motorcycle was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Traffic was detoured around the scene. Dennis Police are investigation cause of the crash.



de082820 Car vs motorcycle Dennis from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.