DENNIS – A car and motorcycle collided in Dennis around 6:20 PM Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Airline Road and Golden Rod Path. The motorcyclist was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.
Car vs motorcycle in Dennis
May 27, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
