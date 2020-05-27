You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs motorcycle in Dennis

May 27, 2020

DENNIS – A car and motorcycle collided in Dennis around 6:20 PM Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Airline Road and Golden Rod Path. The motorcyclist was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.

