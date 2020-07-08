You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs motorcycle in Hyannis

Car vs motorcycle in Hyannis

July 8, 2020

HYANNIS – A car and motorcycle collided in Hyannis around 5 PM. The crash happened on Bearse’s Way at Iyannough Road (Route 132). The cyclist was evaluated for injuries that were not life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

