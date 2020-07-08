HYANNIS – A car and motorcycle collided in Hyannis around 5 PM. The crash happened on Bearse’s Way at Iyannough Road (Route 132). The cyclist was evaluated for injuries that were not life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Car vs motorcycle in Hyannis
July 8, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Sees No Coronavirus Deaths, 2 More Cases Reported
- MassDOT, Army Corps Take Next Step in Bridge Replacements
- Passenger Traffic Increasing at Barnstable Municipal Airport
- State Urging Residents to be Aware of Unemployment Scam
- State’s Second EEE Positive Mosquito Sample Found in Western Mass.
- Dunkin’ To Close 450 Speedway Store Locations
- Cahoon Museum Reopening in August
- Wareham Police Warn that Overdoses Continue Despite COVID-19 Pandemic
- Cape Cod Businesses Proceed Into Phase 3
- 2020 Boston Pops for Nantucket Reimagined
- Cape Cod Healthcare to Hold Blood Drives Throughout July
- Cape Cod Cares For The Troops Still Supporting Soldiers
- No Additional Virus Cases or Deaths Reported on Cape and Islands