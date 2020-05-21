MASHPEE – A car and motorcycle collided in Mashpee sometime after 3:30 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Ninagrey Avenue at Canonchet Avenue. The motorcyclist was taken to Falmouth Hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening. The crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.
Car vs motorcycle in Mashpee
May 21, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
