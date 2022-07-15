You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs pedestrian crash in Hyannis sends one to hospital

Car vs pedestrian crash in Hyannis sends one to hospital

July 15, 2022

HYANNIS – A car and skateboarder reportedly collided in Hyannis about noon. The incident happened at the interseection of Center Street and Willow Avenue. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a possible head injury. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 