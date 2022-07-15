HYANNIS – A car and skateboarder reportedly collided in Hyannis about noon. The incident happened at the interseection of Center Street and Willow Avenue. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a possible head injury. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
Car vs pedestrian crash in Hyannis sends one to hospital
July 15, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – National Seashore Shark Safety with Brian Carlstrom
- Sunday Journal – Barnstable County Fair
- Sunday Journal – Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Community College Expanding Hyflex Classes this Fall
- Shark Sighting Prompts Truro Beach Closure
- Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen Honors Veterans Sunday
- New Series Will Tackle Affordable Housing in Falmouth
- Public Urged to Plan Ahead During Hurricane Preparedness Week
- First Lady Jill Biden Visits Nantucket
- ‘Take Care’ Campaign Hopes to Keep Cape Cod Litter-Free
- New Partnership Will Expand Food Recovery Work on Cape Cod
- Court Reinstates Ban on Lobster Gear to Protect Right Whales
- Barnstable Alters Election Precinct Boundaries