JOINT BASE CAPE COD – A vehicle struck a utility on Joint Base Cape Cod just after 4:30 PM Tuesday. The pole was snapped and power issues were reported on the base. The driver was not seriously injured. Eversource was called to replace the pole. State Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Car vs pole causes power outages on Joint Base Cape Cod
March 17, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
