MASHPEE – A car vs pole crash was reported at the intersection of Wampanoag Drive and Old Barnstable Road in Mashpee around 6 PM Friday. No injuries were reported but the pole was broken. Traffic was being detoured around the scene. Eversource crews were responding to make repairs. Mashpee Police are investigating the crash.

__________

This is the second major car vs pole crash in Mashpee in less than 24 hours.