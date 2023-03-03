You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs pole crash closes Headwaters Drive in Harwich

Car vs pole crash closes Headwaters Drive in Harwich

March 3, 2023

HARWICH – A car vs pole crash was reported on Headwaters Drive in Harwich shortly after 5 PM Friday. EMTs were evaluating the vehicle occupants for any injuries. Live wires were brought down and the road was blocked because of the crash. Eversource crews were responding to make repairs and restore power to about 600 customers in the area. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 