HARWICH – A car vs pole crash was reported on Headwaters Drive in Harwich shortly after 5 PM Friday. EMTs were evaluating the vehicle occupants for any injuries. Live wires were brought down and the road was blocked because of the crash. Eversource crews were responding to make repairs and restore power to about 600 customers in the area. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Car vs pole crash closes Headwaters Drive in Harwich
March 3, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
