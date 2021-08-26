You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs pole crash closes Old Barnstable Road in Mashpee

Car vs pole crash closes Old Barnstable Road in Mashpee

August 26, 2021

MASHPEE – A car struck a utility pole in Mashpee sometime after 7:30 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Old Barnstable Road at Payamps Road. The driver was transported to Falmouth hospital for evaluation. Old Barnstable Road was closed between Lowell Road and Payamps Road. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 