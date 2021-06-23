You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs pole crash in Falmouth causes local power outages

Car vs pole crash in Falmouth causes local power outages

June 23, 2021

FALMOUTH – A car struck a utility pole in Falmouth around 3 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Hayway Road near Carriage Shop Road. No injuries were reported but the pole was snapped and left in the roadway. Local power outages were reported as a result. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash which was expected to have Hayway Road closed for an extended time.

