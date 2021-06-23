FALMOUTH – A car struck a utility pole in Falmouth around 3 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Hayway Road near Carriage Shop Road. No injuries were reported but the pole was snapped and left in the roadway. Local power outages were reported as a result. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash which was expected to have Hayway Road closed for an extended time.
Car vs pole crash in Falmouth causes local power outages
June 23, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
