Car vs pole crash in Orleans

Car vs pole crash in Orleans

June 23, 2020

ORLEANS – A car struck a utility pole in Orleans shortly before 1 PM. The crash happened on West Road by the entrance to Skaket Corners shopping plaza. The driver was evaluated for unknown injuries. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. Orleans Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

