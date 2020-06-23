ORLEANS – A car struck a utility pole in Orleans shortly before 1 PM. The crash happened on West Road by the entrance to Skaket Corners shopping plaza. The driver was evaluated for unknown injuries. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. Orleans Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Car vs pole crash in Orleans
June 23, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable Transfer Station No Longer Offering Free Recycling to Residents
- Monomoy High School Class of 2020 to be Celebrated with Graduation Processional
- Falmouth, Chatham and Yarmouth Residents Approve Number of Articles at Town Meetings
- Arts Foundation Transitioning Pops by the Sea to Online Format
- Chatham to Begin Online Sales for Beach Passes
- Resilience Fund Provides Nearly $50,000 in Grants
- Provincetown Health Board Calls for More Protections for Vulnerable Communities
- State Launches New Informational COVID-19 Testing Website
- Workforce Relief Fund Approaches $800,000
- Study: Lobsters and Scallops May Move North Due to Climate Change
- Cape Sees Two More Coronavirus Cases, Additional Death
- FDA Advises Consumers Not to Use Hand Sanitizer Products Manufactured by Eskbiochem
- Hyannis Water System Issues Non-Essential Outdoor Water Restrictions