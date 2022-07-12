You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs pole crash knock out power in Falmouth

Car vs pole crash knock out power in Falmouth

July 12, 2022

FALMOUTH – A car vs pole crash knocked out power to nearly 1,000 Eversource customers in Falmouth. The crash happened at the intersection of Menauhant & Acapesket Roads sometime before 7 PM Tuesday. The pole was snapped and live wires in the roadway closing the area to all traffic. The driver was evaluated but appeared to have escaped any serious injuries. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.

