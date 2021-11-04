Car vs pole crash reported on Buzzards Bay Bypass

BOURNE – A car vs pole crash was reported in Bourne about 2:15 PM Thursday. The crash happened on the Buzzards Bay Bypass (Route 28) near the West Rotary. The driver transported to a hospital for evaluation. Eversource was called to replaced the pole which was snapped. Traffic delays were likely and motorists may want to use Main Street through downtown Bourne instead. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.