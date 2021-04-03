Car vs pole in Harwich injures 1, knocks out power

HARWICH PORT – A car struck a utility pole in Harwich about 10:30 PM Friday evening. The crash happened in front of 190 Bank Street leaving the pole across the roadway and knocking out power to about 1,000 customers. The driver was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Bank Street will likely be closed much of the night while utility crews replaced the pole.