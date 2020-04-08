You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs pole in Wellfleet

Car vs pole in Wellfleet

April 8, 2020

WELLFLEET – A car struck a utility pole in Wellfleet just after noon Wednesday. The crash happened in the area of 200 Gull Pond Road. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was evaluated. The pole was snapped and utility crews were called to replace it. The crash is under investigation by Wellfleet Police. Gull Pond Road was likely to be closed for an extended time until the pole was replaced.

