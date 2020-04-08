WELLFLEET – A car struck a utility pole in Wellfleet just after noon Wednesday. The crash happened in the area of 200 Gull Pond Road. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was evaluated. The pole was snapped and utility crews were called to replace it. The crash is under investigation by Wellfleet Police. Gull Pond Road was likely to be closed for an extended time until the pole was replaced.
Car vs pole in Wellfleet
April 8, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
