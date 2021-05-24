YARMOUTH PORT – A car struck a utility pole in Yarmouth Port shortly before 9 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Route 6A near Manchester Road. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was evaluated. Eversource was called to replace the pole. Route 6A was closed in the area. The collision is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
Car vs pole in Yarmouth Port
May 23, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
