MARSTONS MILLS – A car vs pole crash knocked out power in a Marstons Mills neighborhood early Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened on Osterville/West Barnstable Road. The driver was not seriously injured. Eversource crews were working to restore service to the 84 customers affected.
Car vs pole knocks out power in Marstons Mills
June 30, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
