Car vs pole knocks out power in Marstons Mills

June 30, 2021

MARSTONS MILLS – A car vs pole crash knocked out power in a Marstons Mills neighborhood early Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened on Osterville/West Barnstable Road. The driver was not seriously injured. Eversource crews were working to restore service to the 84 customers affected.

