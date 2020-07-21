You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pickup vs pole on Long Pond Road in South Yarmouth knocks out power

Pickup vs pole on Long Pond Road in South Yarmouth knocks out power

July 20, 2020

John P. Carroll/CWN

YARMOUTH – A pickup truck struck a utility pole on Long Pond Road in South Yarmouth sometime after 8 PM Monday. The crash happened near the CVS by Long Pond Road. The driver was not injured. Eversource was reporting about 1,400 customers were without power. Long Pond Road was closed between Route 28 and Forest Road. Traffic delays were likely in the area as the pole will need to be replaced. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 