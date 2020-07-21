YARMOUTH – A pickup truck struck a utility pole on Long Pond Road in South Yarmouth sometime after 8 PM Monday. The crash happened near the CVS by Long Pond Road. The driver was not injured. Eversource was reporting about 1,400 customers were without power. Long Pond Road was closed between Route 28 and Forest Road. Traffic delays were likely in the area as the pole will need to be replaced. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
Pickup vs pole on Long Pond Road in South Yarmouth knocks out power
July 20, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
