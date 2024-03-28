EASTHAM – A car wound up in a marsh in Eastham. The incident happened off Smith Lane shortly after 3 PM Thursday. Firefighters had to rescue the driver, who appeared to have escaped serious injuries, from the mud and shallow water. A wrecker was called to remove the vehicle from its predicament. Eastham Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
Car winds up in marsh in Eastham
March 28, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
