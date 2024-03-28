You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car winds up in marsh in Eastham

March 28, 2024

EASTHAM – A car wound up in a marsh in Eastham. The incident happened off Smith Lane shortly after 3 PM Thursday. Firefighters had to rescue the driver, who appeared to have escaped serious injuries, from the mud and shallow water. A wrecker was called to remove the vehicle from its predicament. Eastham Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

