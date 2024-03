BOXFORD, MA – A “career criminal” profiled by CWN on several occasions was arrested Tuesday in Boxford, MA.

Darren Devine was found camping in a tree near the Masconomet High School. The school was put on lock down for a time while Devine was arrested on outstanding warrants from Cape Cod.

CWN had reported last Friday on Devine’s arrest in Yarmouth for outstanding warrants following a foot chase (see related story here).

Devine has a long history going back to at least 2010.