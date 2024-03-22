Man described as “career criminal” arrested on outstanding warrants after foot chase in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A tip just before 9 PM Thursday night, led officers to the parking lot of Scally’s Irish Ale House where Darren Devine, 32, of West Yarmouth, who was wanted on two outstanding warrants, was seen. Devine was well known to officers to have a history of violence toward law enforcement and a long, violent criminal history.

When officers arrived, they were told Devine had just left. Officer Jefferson Willis located Devine in a parked car in the lot and ordered him out. Devine exited the car and fled on foot. He ran through heavy traffic across Route 28 and into a nearby parking lot where Officer Willis caught up to him. After a brief scuffle, Devine was taken into custody.

In addition to the two arrest warrants, Devine was charged with Disorderly Conduct. He was arraigned in Barnstable District Court Friday morning.

