Careless disposal of smoking materials blamed for early morning fire at Orleans condo complex



ORLEANS – On Saturday 18 February 2023, at 1:33 AM, the Orleans Fire Department was dispatched to smoke in the building at a residence located on Liberty Lane in Orleans. A 911 call from the occupants reported smoke in the building, and a neighbor also called 911. Upon the arrival of the firefighters, smoke was throughout the 2 story condominium unit. A fire was in a utility room in the basement. The fire was extinguished quickly by the first arriving engine company. Additional crews from neighboring communities assisted in checking for fire extension, ventilating smoke, and conducting searches.

The fire started in the basement of the structure as a result of the careless disposal of smoking materials. The fire was contained to the room of origin. Orleans firefighters, assisted by fire crews from Eastham, Brewster, Harwich, and Yarmouth. A total of 27 firefighters were at the scene. The cause of the fire is accidental. Three occupants were evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation and declined transport to Cape Cod Hospital. The Orleans Police Department assisted at the scene evacuating the occupants prior to the arrival of the Fire Department. All units cleared the scene at 3:00 AM.