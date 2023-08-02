You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / CCRTA bus, dump truck collide in Falmouth

August 2, 2023

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report that Police and Fire personnel are on scene of a Motor Vehicle Crash involving a tractor trailer and a Cape Cod RTA Bus at the intersection of East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) and Fresh Pond Rd. No injuries were reported. This stretch of roadway will be shut down while emergencies crews work the scene. Please seek an alternate route and they will update you when the roadway opens.

