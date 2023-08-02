FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report that Police and Fire personnel are on scene of a Motor Vehicle Crash involving a tractor trailer and a Cape Cod RTA Bus at the intersection of East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) and Fresh Pond Rd. No injuries were reported. This stretch of roadway will be shut down while emergencies crews work the scene. Please seek an alternate route and they will update you when the roadway opens.
CCRTA bus, dump truck collide in Falmouth
August 2, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
