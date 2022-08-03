CENTERVILLE – A two-vehicle left one car on its roof in Centerville. The crash happened about 2 PM on Old Craigville Road north of Centerville Avenue. The driver of the overturned vehicle was able to self-extricate. Three people were evaluated for minor injuries. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Centerville crash leaves vehicle on its roof
August 3, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
