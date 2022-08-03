You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Centerville crash leaves vehicle on its roof

Centerville crash leaves vehicle on its roof

August 3, 2022

CENTERVILLE – A two-vehicle left one car on its roof in Centerville. The crash happened about 2 PM on Old Craigville Road north of Centerville Avenue. The driver of the overturned vehicle was able to self-extricate. Three people were evaluated for minor injuries. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 