Change of command at Bourne Fire this afternoon



BOURNE – From Bourne Firefighters: Effective Friday at 1 PM, a change of command will take place at Bourne Fire.

Pictured left to right, Assistant Chief Dave Pelonzi will take command as acting Chief of Department

Deputy Chief Joe Carerra takes command as Assistant Chief

And Chief Dave Cody starts his new journeys in retirement.

Now, as excited as we are for the future, as a union we want to take a minute to sincerely thank Chief Cody for what this department has become in the last 4 years with him as Chief.

Overall, pride and morale is at an all time high. The examples that make this true are seemingly endless, and what really matters is that this department is a better place now than it was when he took over command.

So Chief, sincerely thank you for all you have done. We appreciate it more than you know. We know you will do great things with your retirement, and most importantly, have fun.