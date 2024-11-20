Charges filed, investigation continues after rear-end collision in Bourne leads to physical altercation



BOURNE – Bourne Police report that on Tuesday at approximately 4:11 PM, Officers from the Bourne Police Department responded to the 800 block of the Scenic Hwy for a report of a motor vehicle crash. While en route to the area, officers were informed that someone in the area of the accident had a knife. Officers arrived on scene and encountered five people that were involved in an argument related to the motor vehicle accident.

The initial police investigation into the accident determined that the front of a GMC pick-up truck struck the back of a Honda sedan at the Herring run stop light while both vehicles were travelling west on Scenic Hwy. This collision caused moderate damage to the Honda. No injuries resulted from the collision.

After the motor vehicle accident, a verbal argument ensued between the occupants of both vehicles. Two other males from an uninvolved vehicle also joined the argument. The altercation became physical with the male passenger from the Honda sedan using a large wooden stick to strike the male operator of the GMC truck and one of the males from the third vehicle, injuring both. The two injured males were transported to an area hospital with apparent non-life-threatening injuries. The stick appeared to be a handle to some type of yard tool. It was also determined that the operator of the uninvolved vehicle pulled out a pocket-knife after intervening in the altercation. This male was not injured, and no one was injured by the knife.

Based upon this investigation, one 44-year-old male from Fall River was arrested for two (2) counts of Assault and Battery with a dangerous weapon (wooden stick). This incident is still under investigation with the possibility of additional charges being sought against other(s) involved in the incident.