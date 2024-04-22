CHATHAM – Chatham firefighters responded to a chimney fire late Sunday evening. The fire was reported on Old Queen Anne Road near George Ryder Road. Fire crews checked for possible extension into a wall of the home. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Chatham firefighters respond to chimney fire
April 21, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
