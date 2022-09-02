Chatham Harbormaster assists stroke victim on fishing boat

CHATHAM – At approximately 10:06 AM Friday, the Chatham Harbormaster Office received a report from Chatham Fire Department of a possible stroke victim on a 26’ fishing vessel 14 miles east of Chatham. Deputy Harbormaster Holm and Chatham Fire Captain Higgins and Firefighter Fietz responded from the Fish Pier in the H-27 response boat and arrived on scene 5 miles east of the Chatham South Inlet at 10:43 AM. The Chatham Fire personnel were transferred over to the vessel and conducted an evaluation of the victim. He was then transported over to the H-27 and brought into the Chatham Fish Pier where he was taken by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital for further evaluation.