CHATHAM – At approximately 10:06 AM Friday, the Chatham Harbormaster Office received a report from Chatham Fire Department of a possible stroke victim on a 26’ fishing vessel 14 miles east of Chatham. Deputy Harbormaster Holm and Chatham Fire Captain Higgins and Firefighter Fietz responded from the Fish Pier in the H-27 response boat and arrived on scene 5 miles east of the Chatham South Inlet at 10:43 AM. The Chatham Fire personnel were transferred over to the vessel and conducted an evaluation of the victim. He was then transported over to the H-27 and brought into the Chatham Fish Pier where he was taken by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital for further evaluation.
Chatham Harbormaster assists stroke victim on fishing boat
September 2, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
