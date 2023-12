CHATHAM – Chatham Police invite you to stop by the police station tomorrow, (Friday), December 29 from 08:30 AM – 10:00 AM, to have a coffee and celebrate officer John Whittle’s retirement after 35 years of dedicated service.

There will some presentations made at @ 09:00am to honor his commitments to our department and our community.

(John will remain a Reserve Officer, so you may still will see him out directing traffic).