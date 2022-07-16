You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Child seriously injured at Falmouth playground

Child seriously injured at Falmouth playground

July 15, 2022

FALMOUTH – A child was seriously injured at a playground in Falmouth sometime after 8 PM Friday. Rescuers responded to the Sun Outdoor playground on Thomas B. Landers Road. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital and then transferred to Children’s Hospital in Boston after reportedly suffering a broken arm. Further details were not immediately available.

