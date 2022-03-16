EASTHAM – A chimney fire was reported in Eastham sometime after 8 PM Tuesday. The fire broke out at 80 Blue Heron Way. Fire officials called for the Orleans ladder truck to respond to assist crews as they worked to contain and extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Chimney fire damages house in Eastham
March 15, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
