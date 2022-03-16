You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Chimney fire damages house in Eastham

Chimney fire damages house in Eastham

March 15, 2022

Orleans Fire-Rescue/CWN

EASTHAM – A chimney fire was reported in Eastham sometime after 8 PM Tuesday. The fire broke out at 80 Blue Heron Way. Fire officials called for the Orleans ladder truck to respond to assist crews as they worked to contain and extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

