Christmas storm brings high winds scattered power outages

CAPE COD – Merry Christmas all! Its no holiday for Cape Wide News as Mother Nature has given us a present of a major storm with high winds and heavy downpours. A 62 MPH wind gust was reported in Dennis with 60 MPH in Woods Hole. Eversource reports 86 customers without power in Truro and other scattered outages across the Cape.

12:15 PM update: High Wind Warnings have been reduced to Wind Advisories. 160 customers without power in Brewster. Harwich Police posted about high surf and a deceased dolphin:



CWN will have continuing storm coverage throughout the day.